Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 16

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.65% or 397.40 points higher at 24,541.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points to end at 80,436.84.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the only stocks that limited the upside.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,475 stocks advanced, 1,454 declined and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay