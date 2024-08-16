Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 16

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 16 Aug 2024

Indices Snap Two-Week Fall

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.65% or 397.40 points higher at 24,541.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points to end at 80,436.84.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the only stocks that limited the upside.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,475 stocks advanced, 1,454 declined and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

