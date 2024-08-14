Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 14

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 4.75 points or 0.02% higher at 24,143.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19 higher at 79,105.88.
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the gains in the Nifty.
ICICI Bank, Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Oil & Natural Gas and Divi's Laboratories weighed on the benchmark index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 2,391 stocks declined, 1,531 advanced, and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.
