Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 14

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 14 Aug 2024

Indices End Little Changed

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 4.75 points or 0.02% higher at 24,143.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19 higher at 79,105.88.

The Gainers

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Oil & Natural Gas and Divi's Laboratories weighed on the benchmark index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 2,391 stocks declined, 1,531 advanced, and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.

