Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 13

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 13 Aug 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85% down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87% lower at 78,956.03.

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors dragged the Nifty the most.

The Gainers

Titan, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, HCL Technologies, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories minimised the losses.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,657 stocks declined, 1,282 rose and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.

