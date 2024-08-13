Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 13

Photo Credit: Freepik
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85% down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87% lower at 78,956.03.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors dragged the Nifty the most.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Titan, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, HCL Technologies, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories minimised the losses.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,657 stocks declined, 1,282 rose and 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva