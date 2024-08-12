Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 12

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:39 PM IST, 12 Aug 2024

Indices End With Little Change

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points or 0.08% lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 56.99 points or 0.07% down at 79,648.92.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Hero MotoCorp led the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 2,148 stocks fell, 1,925 advanced and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

