Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 1

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 01 Aug 2024

Indices End At Record High 

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 59.75 points or 0.24% higher at 25,010.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 126.21 points or 0.15% up at 81,867.55.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read The Full Story

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Coal India and NTPC contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India dragged the index the most.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,367 stocks declined, 1,586 rose and 95 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 30

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 29
Go To Homepage