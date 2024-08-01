Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 1

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 59.75 points or 0.24% higher at 25,010.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 126.21 points or 0.15% up at 81,867.55.
Shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Coal India and NTPC contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India dragged the index the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,367 stocks declined, 1,586 rose and 95 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
