Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 9

Here is ow the market fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 09 Apr 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Lower As RIL, Titan, L&T Drag

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 24.55 points or 0.11% lower at 22,641.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 58.80 points or 0.079% to close at 74,683.70.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Bajaj Finserve Ltd. contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. On BSE 2,228 stocks declined, 1,618 stocks advanced, and 105 remained unchanged.

