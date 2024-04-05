Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 5

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit
Nifty, Sensex close flat after RBI holds policy rates. HDFC Bank tops gains, L&T drags most.
The Nifty 50 ended 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the Sensex closed 20.59 points, or 0.028%, up at 74,248.22.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India added to the index.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. limited gains to the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. On the BSE, 2,429 stocks rose, 1,413 stocks declined, and 106 remained unchanged.
