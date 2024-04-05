Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 5

Nifty, Sensex close flat after RBI holds policy rates. HDFC Bank tops gains, L&T drags most.

Updated On 04:17 PM IST, 05 Apr 2024

Sensex, Nifty Stretch Gains To Third Week

The Nifty 50 ended 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the Sensex closed 20.59 points, or 0.028%, up at 74,248.22.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India added to the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. limited gains to the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. On the BSE, 2,429 stocks rose, 1,413 stocks declined, and 106 remained unchanged.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 4

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 4

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 3
Go To Homepage