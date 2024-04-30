Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 30

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 30 Apr 2024

Indices Close Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.60 points or 0.20% lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 188.50 points or 0.25% down at 74,482.78.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the benchmark.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,989 stocks declined 1,832 rose and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

