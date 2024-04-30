Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 30

Photo Credit: Pexels
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.60 points or 0.20% lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 188.50 points or 0.25% down at 74,482.78.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the benchmark.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,989 stocks declined 1,832 rose and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.
