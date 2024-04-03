Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 3

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.
Nifty ended 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, while the Sensex closed 27.09 points, or 0.037%, down at 73,876.82.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. limited losses in the index.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. capped gains in the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,803 stocks advanced, 1,051 stocks declined, and 111 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
