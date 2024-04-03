Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 3

Here's how the markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 03 Apr 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Choppy Session Flat

Nifty ended 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, while the Sensex closed 27.09 points, or 0.037%, down at 73,876.82.

The Gainers

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. limited losses in the index.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. capped gains in the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,803 stocks advanced, 1,051 stocks declined, and 111 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.

