Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 29

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.10 points or 0.96% up at 22,635.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 941.12 points or 1.28% higher at 74,671.28.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Shares of HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, ITC and HDFC Life Insurance capped the upside.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,038 stocks rose, 1,875 declined and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Unsplash