Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 29

Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 03:54 PM IST, 29 Apr 2024

Indices Resume Uptrend

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.10 points or 0.96% up at 22,635.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 941.12 points or 1.28% higher at 74,671.28.

The Gainers

Shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains.

The Laggards

Shares of HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, ITC and HDFC Life Insurance capped the upside.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,038 stocks rose, 1,875 declined and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.

