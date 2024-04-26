Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 26

The benchmark indices ended lower, snapping a six-session rally, but recouped weekly losses.

Updated On 04:22 PM IST, 26 Apr 2024

Indices Log Weekly Gains Despite Friday's Drop

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points or 0.67% down at 22,419.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 609.28 points or 0.82% down at 73,730.16.

The Gainers

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., ITC Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,016 stocks rose, 1,766 declined and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

