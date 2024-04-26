Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 26

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The benchmark indices ended lower, snapping a six-session rally, but recouped weekly losses.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points or 0.67% down at 22,419.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 609.28 points or 0.82% down at 73,730.16.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., ITC Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,016 stocks rose, 1,766 declined and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva