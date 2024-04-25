Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 25

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Indices Extend Gains

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 167.95 points or 0.75% higher at 22,570.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.66% or 486.50 points up at 74,339.44.

The Gainers

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., State Bank of India., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Titan Co., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd capped the upside.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,079 stocks rose, 1,716 declined and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.

