Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 24

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 03:56 PM IST, 24 Apr 2024

Indices End Higher For Fourth Straight Session 

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points or 0.15% higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 114.49 points or 0.16% up at 73,852.94.

The Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. limited the gains in the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,254 stocks rose, 1,561 stocks declined and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.

