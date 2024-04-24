Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 24

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points or 0.15% higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 114.49 points or 0.16% up at 73,852.94.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. limited the gains in the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,254 stocks rose, 1,561 stocks declined and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva