Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 23

Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14% higher at 22,368.00, while Sensex closed 89.83 points or 0.12% at 73,738.45..Read Full Story Here.Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank Of India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki Ltd. contributed the most to Nifty 50..Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. weighed on the index..Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,347 stocks rise, 1,453 stocks declined, and 126 stock remained unchanged on BSE.