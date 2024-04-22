Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 22

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 189.40 points, or 0.86% higher at 22,336.40, and S&P BSE Sensex ended 560.29 points, or 0.77% higher at 73,648.62..Read Full Story Here.Shares of Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty..HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. limited gains in the index..The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,622 stocks rose, 1,281 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.