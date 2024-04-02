Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 2

Photo Credit: Reuters
Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points or 0.04% down at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 110.64 points or 0.15% lower at 73,903.91.
Shares of HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Auto led the gains.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank weighed on the Nifty the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,839 stocks rose, 1,009 declined and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.
