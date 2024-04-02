Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 2

Here's how the stock markets fared on Tuesday.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 02 Apr 2024

Indices Snap Three-Session Rally

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points or 0.04% down at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 110.64 points or 0.15% lower at 73,903.91.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Auto led the gains.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank weighed on the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,839 stocks rose, 1,009 declined and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

