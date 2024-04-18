Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
Nifty 50 settled 152.05 points or 0.69% lower at 21,995.85, and Sensex fell 454.69 points or 0.62% to end at 72,488.99.
Bharti Airtel ltd., Powergrid Corp of India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. added to the benchmark indices.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. dragged on the benchmark indices.
Market breadth was split evenly between buyers and sellers. Around 1,904 stocks advanced, 1,894 stocks declined, and 131 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
