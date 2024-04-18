Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 18 Apr 2024

Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Losing Streak In Five Months

Nifty 50 settled 152.05 points or 0.69% lower at 21,995.85, and Sensex fell 454.69 points or 0.62% to end at 72,488.99.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel ltd., Powergrid Corp of India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. added to the benchmark indices.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. dragged on the benchmark indices.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was split evenly between buyers and sellers. Around 1,904 stocks advanced, 1,894 stocks declined, and 131 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

