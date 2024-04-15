Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 15

Here's how the markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 15 Apr 2024

Sensex, Nifty Close At Over Two-Week Low

Nifty closed 241.55 points or 1.07% lower at 22,277.85, and the Sensex fell 845.12 points or 1.14% to end at 73,399.78.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit/ Vijay Sartape

The Gainers

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. cushioned the fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd weighed on the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,984 stocks declined, 917 stocks rose, and 148 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

