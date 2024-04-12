Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 12

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Nifty, Sensex close over 1% lower ahead of earnings season. HDFC Bank, L&T and Infosys drag.
Nifty closed at 22,519.40, down 234.40 points, or 1.03%, while the Sensex ended 793.25 points, or 1.06%, lower at 74,244.90.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. limited losses in the benchmark index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the benchmark index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,365 stocks declined, 1,475 stocks advanced, and 103 remained unchanged on BSE.
