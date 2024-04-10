Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 10

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 111.05 points, or 0.49%, higher at 22,753.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 354.45 points, or 0.47%, up at 75,038.15.
Shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty 50.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank capped the upside.
Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 1,960 stocks rose, 1,868 declined and 105 remained unchanged on BSE.
