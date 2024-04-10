Photo Credit: Freepik.com

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 10

Here's how the stock markets fared on Wednesday.

Updated On 04:47 PM IST, 10 Apr 2024

Indices End At New Record Close

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 111.05 points, or 0.49%, higher at 22,753.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 354.45 points, or 0.47%, up at 75,038.15.

The Gainers

Shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank capped the upside.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was evenly split between buyers and sellers as 1,960 stocks rose, 1,868 declined and 105 remained unchanged on BSE.

