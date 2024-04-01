Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 1

Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 01 Apr 2024

Indices End First Day Of FY25 Higher

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.10 points or 0.61% higher at 22,462 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 363.20 points or 0.49% up at 74,014.55.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel led the gains in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Eicher Motors, Infosys, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Titan Co. limited the gains in the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 3,230 stocks rose, 674 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

