Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 1

Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit
Here's how the stock markets fared on Monday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.10 points or 0.61% higher at 22,462 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 363.20 points or 0.49% up at 74,014.55.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Eicher Motors, Infosys, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Titan Co. limited the gains in the index.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 3,230 stocks rose, 674 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva