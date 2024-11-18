Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Photo Credit: Envato
Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.44% and 0.47% lower, respectively, after paring some morning losses.
Hindalco Industries Ltd. is the top gainer with around 4.52% gain around noon.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the second top gainer around noon. It's up 4.46%.
Tata Steel Ltd. is up 1.27% to become the third-top gainer around the noon.
Wipro Ltd. share price is down 3.72%. It's the top loser in the Nifty 50 index.
Infosys Ltd. is the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index with 3.38% loss around noon.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is the third top loser. It's down 3.24% around noon.
