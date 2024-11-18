Photo Credit: Envato

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.44% and 0.47% lower, respectively, after paring some morning losses.

Updated On 12:04 PM IST, 18 Nov 2024

Hindalco Industries ⬆️

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is the top gainer with around 4.52% gain around noon.

Hero MotoCorp⬆️

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the second top gainer around noon. It's up 4.46%.

Tata Steel ⬆️

Tata Steel Ltd. is up 1.27% to become the third-top gainer around the noon.

Wipro ⬇️

Wipro Ltd. share price is down 3.72%. It's the top loser in the Nifty 50 index.

Infosys ⬇️

Infosys Ltd. is the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index with 3.38% loss around noon.

TCS ⬇️

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is the third top loser. It's down 3.24% around noon.

