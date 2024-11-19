Photo Credit: Envato

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Nifty and Sensex came out of their losing streaks Tuesday, trading 1.3% higher at noon.

Updated On 12:18 PM IST, 19 Nov 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra ⬆️

M&M share price has gained nearly 4%, the most among Nifty stocks. Tuesday is the third consecutive session of advance for the stock.

Photo Credit: Company Website

Trent ⬆️

Trent Ltd. is the second-most gainer in Nifty stocks. It snapped its three day fall and rose more than 3%.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Adani Ports & SEZ⬆️

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is third-most Nifty gainer with over 3% rise. The stock rose for second session on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Envato

SBI Life Insurance Co ⬇️

Like other NBFCs, shares of SBI Life fell, being the top loser among Nifty stocks. The stock hit Rs 1,514.5, its lowest level since July 9.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit

HDFC Life Insurance Co ⬇️

HDFC Life has also made it to top Nifty laggards. Shares hit Rs 671.8, its lowest level since Aug. 16.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

Bajaj Finserv ⬇️

Bajaj Finserv is also among top losers. The stock fell for a sixth consecutive session and hit Rs 1,587.45, its lowest level since Aug. 20.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

