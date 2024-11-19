Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Photo Credit: Envato
Nifty and Sensex came out of their losing streaks Tuesday, trading 1.3% higher at noon.
M&M share price has gained nearly 4%, the most among Nifty stocks. Tuesday is the third consecutive session of advance for the stock.
Photo Credit: Company Website
Trent Ltd. is the second-most gainer in Nifty stocks. It snapped its three day fall and rose more than 3%.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is third-most Nifty gainer with over 3% rise. The stock rose for second session on Tuesday.
Photo Credit: Envato
Like other NBFCs, shares of SBI Life fell, being the top loser among Nifty stocks. The stock hit Rs 1,514.5, its lowest level since July 9.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit
HDFC Life has also made it to top Nifty laggards. Shares hit Rs 671.8, its lowest level since Aug. 16.
Photo Credit: Representative/Envato
Bajaj Finserv is also among top losers. The stock fell for a sixth consecutive session and hit Rs 1,587.45, its lowest level since Aug. 20.
Photo Credit: Unsplash