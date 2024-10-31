Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Photo Credit: Meta AI
Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading near day's low, down 0.40% and 0.48%, respectively at noon.
Tech Mahindra Ltd. is the top dragger in the Nifty 50 index, trading 4.69% down around noon.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
HCLTech Ltd is the second top loser with nearly 4% intraday loss. It is trading 3.14% down around noon.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is the third top dragger around noon. It's trading 2.91% down.
Photo Credit: TCS
Cipla leads gains in the benchmark after posting best session since July 2023 with 10% intraday gain. It's trading 9.66% around noon.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is the second top gainer with over 7% gain so far on Thursday. It gained after stellar earnings and positive outlook from brokerages.
Photo Credit: L&T
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is the third top gainer in the benchmark around noon. The share price is up 2.20%.
Photo Credit: Envato