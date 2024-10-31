Photo Credit: Meta AI

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading near day's low, down 0.40% and 0.48%, respectively at noon.

Updated On 01:30 PM IST, 31 Oct 2024

Tech Mahindra ⬇️

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is the top dragger in the Nifty 50 index, trading 4.69% down around noon.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

HCLTech⬇️

HCLTech Ltd is the second top loser with nearly 4% intraday loss. It is trading 3.14% down around noon.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

TCS⬇️

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is the third top dragger around noon. It's trading 2.91% down.

Photo Credit: TCS

Cipla⬆️

Cipla leads gains in the benchmark after posting best session since July 2023 with 10% intraday gain. It's trading 9.66% around noon.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Cipla Share Price Today

Larsen & Toubro⬆️

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is the second top gainer with over 7% gain so far on Thursday. It gained after stellar earnings and positive outlook from brokerages.

Photo Credit: L&T

 More On L&T

ONGC⬆️

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is the third top gainer in the benchmark around noon. The share price is up 2.20%.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Latest Market News

More Stories

Chequered Flag Oct 30: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Highlights Today: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers
Go To Homepage