Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

At noon, Nifty was trading 0.2% down, while Sensex was 0.3% lower.

Updated On 12:48 PM IST, 30 Oct 2024

Adani Enterprises ⬆️

Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price rose nearly 5% on Wednesday and became the third top contributor to the NSE Nifty 50.

Tata Consumer ⬆️

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has gained the second most at noon. It gained for the third consecutive session and traded up more than 3%.

Bharat Electronics ⬆️

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has also made it among top Nifty gainers. It rose for the second session to hit a one-month high.

Cipla ⬇️

Cipla Ltd. was the top loser among Nifty stocks as analysts cut their target prices after Q2 results. It fell 5% to hit a five-month low.

SBI Life Insurance Co. ⬇️

SBI Life Insurance Co. has fallen the second most among Nifty stocks. It was trading nearly 2% down at noon.

Dr Reddy's Labs ⬇️

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is also among Nifty's top losers as pharma stocks declined. It recorded an intraday fall of 3.6%.

