Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

At noon, Nifty was trading 0.2% down, while Sensex was 0.3% lower.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price rose nearly 5% on Wednesday and became the third top contributor to the NSE Nifty 50.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has gained the second most at noon. It gained for the third consecutive session and traded up more than 3%.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. has also made it among top Nifty gainers. It rose for the second session to hit a one-month high.
Cipla Ltd. was the top loser among Nifty stocks as analysts cut their target prices after Q2 results. It fell 5% to hit a five-month low.
SBI Life Insurance Co. has fallen the second most among Nifty stocks. It was trading nearly 2% down at noon.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is also among Nifty's top losers as pharma stocks declined. It recorded an intraday fall of 3.6%.
