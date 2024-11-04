Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Photo Credit: Meta AI
Nifty and Sensex were back in the negative territory after ending higher in Muhurat session. All but five Nifty stocks traded higher and the rest fell as of 12.08 p.m.
Hero MotoCorp has fallen the most among Nifty stocks and hit its lowest level since May 13, after October sales data.
The second highest decline in Nifty stocks has been Bajaj Auto, which hit a nearly three-month low of Rs 9,372, on the back of muted October sales.
Sun Pharmaceutical is also on the list of top Nifty losers after plummeting to its lowest level since Aug. 25, after a US court halted the launch of the Leqselvi drug.
Cipla's share price has gained the most among Nifty stocks, continuing its rise in the third consecutive session after the US FDA's clearance to its Goa facility.
Tech Mahindra has gained the second-most among Nifty stocks. The stock rose after falling consecutively in seven sessions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s share price has also made it to top gainers, tracking highest ever SUV sales in October.
The top 50 companies that comprise the Nifty 50 have lost Rs 3.2 lakh crore in market capitalisation, as the index fell as much as 2% on Monday to hit its lowest in four months.
