Photo Credit: Unsplash

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Losers

Both Nifty and Sensex extended their gains and were 1% higher each. Nifty IT and Nifty Realty rose over 3%.

Updated On 12:34 PM IST, 06 Nov 2024

Bharat Electronics ⬆️

Bharat Electronics has gained the most among Nifty 50 stocks to hit Rs 297.5, it highest level since Sept. 5.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

HCL Tech ⬆️

HCL Tech share price has gained for a third consecutive session and rose as much as 3.9% intraday.

Photo Credit: Company/Facebook

Tata Consultancy Services ⬆️

Tata Consultancy Services share price has also made it to top gainers. It traded 3.5% higher at midday.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Titan Co. ⬇️ 

Titan's share price was the top Nifty loser on Wednesday. It fell to hit Rs 3,114, its lowest level since June 4.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

IndusInd Bank ⬇️

IndusInd Bank has snapped its three-day rise and was among top Nifty losers.

Photo Credit: IndusInd Bank/NDTV Profit

HDFC Life Insurance Co. ⬇️

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

More Stories

Chequered Flag Nov 5: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Nov 5 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Gainers
Go To Homepage