Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Losers

Both Nifty and Sensex extended their gains and were 1% higher each. Nifty IT and Nifty Realty rose over 3%.
Bharat Electronics has gained the most among Nifty 50 stocks to hit Rs 297.5, it highest level since Sept. 5.
HCL Tech share price has gained for a third consecutive session and rose as much as 3.9% intraday.
Tata Consultancy Services share price has also made it to top gainers. It traded 3.5% higher at midday.
Titan's share price was the top Nifty loser on Wednesday. It fell to hit Rs 3,114, its lowest level since June 4.
IndusInd Bank has snapped its three-day rise and was among top Nifty losers.
