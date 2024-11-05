Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Gainers

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading near day's low with 0.57% and 0.58% loss, respectively around noon.
JSW Steel Ltd. is the top gainer compared among Nifty 50 stocks. It is up 2.43%.
Photo Credit: Representative/Envato
Tata Steel Ltd. is the second gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 2.01% gain.
Photo Credit: Company
Bajaj Auto is the third top gainer in the index and it's trading 1.78% higher around noon.
Photo Credit: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is the top loser in the Nifty 50 index. It is down 3.86% around noon.
Photo Credit: Representative/Envato
Coal India Ltd. is the second top loser in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. It is down 3.15% around noon.
Photo Credit: Company
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is the third top loser with 2.82% loss around noon.
Photo Credit: Representative/Envato