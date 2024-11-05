Photo Credit: NDTV Profit&nbsp;

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Gainers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading near day's low with 0.57% and 0.58% loss, respectively around noon. 

Updated On 12:29 PM IST, 05 Nov 2024

JSW Steel ⬆️

JSW Steel Ltd. is the top gainer compared among Nifty 50 stocks. It is up 2.43%.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

Tata Steel ⬆️

Tata Steel Ltd. is the second gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 2.01% gain.

Photo Credit: Company

Bajaj Auto ⬆️

Bajaj Auto is the third top gainer in the index and it's trading 1.78% higher around noon.

Photo Credit: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit

Adani Ports & SEZ ⬇️

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is the top loser in the Nifty 50 index. It is down 3.86% around noon.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

Coal India ⬇️

Coal India Ltd. is the second top loser in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. It is down 3.15% around noon.

Photo Credit: Company

HDFC Life Insurance Co. ⬇️

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is the third top loser with 2.82% loss around noon.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

 Latest Market News

More Stories

Chequered Flag Nov. 4: Headlines At A Glance

Investors Lose Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore On Monday—Here's What Dragged The Markets.

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers
Go To Homepage