Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Nifty 50 and Sensex extended gains around noon after low open. The indices were 0.70% and 0.71%, higher respectively.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is the top gainer in the Nifty 50 around noon, up 4.13%.
Trent recovered from a five–day losing streak with 3.65% gain, becoming the second top Nifty gainer.
Tata Motors is the third top Nifty gainer with 2.41% rise around noon.
Asian Paints Ltd. is the top loser with 7.86% loss around noon. The stock hit a over three–year low.
Cipla Ltd. is the second top loser. It's down 2.09%.
Britannia Industries is the third top loser with 1.22% loss around noon.
