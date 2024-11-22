Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: rawpixel.com
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading nearly 1% higher around noon.
State Bank of India emerges as the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It's 3.20% up.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It's 3.16% higher around noon.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. gains 2.45% to become the third top gainer.
Axis Bank Ltd. is the top loser in the large-cap gauge with 0.51% loss.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. share price is down 0.51% to become one of the top loser in the Nifty 50 index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. share price is down 0.33%. It's the third top loser in the index.
