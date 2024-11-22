Photo Credit: rawpixel.com

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading nearly 1% higher around noon. 

Updated On 12:08 PM IST, 22 Nov 2024

SBI ⬆️

State Bank of India emerges as the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It's 3.20% up.

Photo Credit: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit

 Jefferies Picks SBI

Adani Enterprises ⬆️

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It's 3.16% higher around noon.

Photo Credit: Adani Enterprises' Website

 Adani Stocks Recover

Tata Consumer Products ⬆️

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. gains 2.45% to become the third top gainer.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit 

Axis Bank ⬇️

Axis Bank Ltd. is the top loser in the large-cap gauge with 0.51% loss.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ⬇️

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. share price is down 0.51% to become one of the top loser in the Nifty 50 index.

Photo Credit: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Hero MotoCorp ⬇️

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. share price is down 0.33%. It's the third top loser in the index.

Photo Credit: Hero MotoCorp's website.

