Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

he Nifty 50 and Sensex recover to trade flat around noon. The indices are 0.03% and 0.01% higher. 

Updated On 12:00 PM IST, 26 Nov 2024

Asian Paints ⬆️

Asian Paints Ltd. is top gainer with 2.24% rise around noon.

BEL ⬆️

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the second top gainer. It's 2.04% higher around noon.

Britannia Industries ⬆️

Britannia Industries Ltd. is the third top gainer. It's 1.92% higher around noon.

Adani Enterprises ⬇️

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is top loser with 2.82% loss around noon.

Adani Ports & SEZ ⬇️

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Ltd. is the second top loser with 2.51% loss around noon.

Bajaj Auto ⬇️

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is the third top loser with 2.32% loss around noon.

