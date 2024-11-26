Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Unsplash
he Nifty 50 and Sensex recover to trade flat around noon. The indices are 0.03% and 0.01% higher.
Asian Paints Ltd. is top gainer with 2.24% rise around noon.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the second top gainer. It's 2.04% higher around noon.
Photo Credit: BEL website
Britannia Industries Ltd. is the third top gainer. It's 1.92% higher around noon.
Photo Credit: Rohan Verma/Unsplash
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is top loser with 2.82% loss around noon.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sarpate/NDTV Profit
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Ltd. is the second top loser with 2.51% loss around noon.
Photo Credit: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Website
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is the third top loser with 2.32% loss around noon.
Photo Credit: Bajaj Auto/Facebook