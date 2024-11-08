Photo Credit: Freepik

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Nifty and Sensex were trading 0.2% lower following a volatile start to the session.

Updated On 12:21 PM IST, 08 Nov 2024

Trent ⬇️

Trent is the top Nifty loser on Friday. It fell for a fifth consecutive session to hit its lowest since August.

Coal India ⬇️

Coal India has lost second most among Nifty stocks, hitting its lowest level since June.

Asian Paints ⬇️

Asian Paints has lost the third most among Nifty stocks. It fell for a second session to hit lowest in almost six months.

Wipro ⬆️

Wipro is the top Nifty gainer, as other IT stocks rise. The stock hit Rs 578.80, its highest since July 19.

Tech Mahindra ⬆️

Tech Mahindra is the second highest gainer among Nifty stocks and is trading around 2% higher at noon.

Infosys ⬆️

Infosys is the third best gainer among Nifty stocks and traded 2% higher at noon.

