Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Nifty and Sensex were trading 0.2% lower following a volatile start to the session.
Trent is the top Nifty loser on Friday. It fell for a fifth consecutive session to hit its lowest since August.
Coal India has lost second most among Nifty stocks, hitting its lowest level since June.
Asian Paints has lost the third most among Nifty stocks. It fell for a second session to hit lowest in almost six months.
Wipro is the top Nifty gainer, as other IT stocks rise. The stock hit Rs 578.80, its highest since July 19.
Tech Mahindra is the second highest gainer among Nifty stocks and is trading around 2% higher at noon.
Infosys is the third best gainer among Nifty stocks and traded 2% higher at noon.
