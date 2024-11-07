Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Nifty and Sensex traded near their day's low at noon with both of them losing more than 1%.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s share price fell more than 8% to hit Rs 647.3 per share, its lowest level since Sept. 11, tracking arm Novelis' earnings and management comments.
Shriram Finance Ltd. has snapped two sessions of gains and lost the second most among Nifty stocks.
Adani Enterprise Ltd. has made it to the list of top Nifty losers after two consecutive sessions of gains.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is the top Nifty gainer as it hit its lifetime high of Rs 7,483.9 after September quarter results.
Tata Steel Ltd. has continued gains to third session and rose the second most among Nifty stocks as the index fell.
HDFC Life has made it to among the six Nifty stocks trading higher on Thursday.
