Photo Credit: Unsplash

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Nifty and Sensex traded near their day's low at noon with both of them losing more than 1%.

Updated On 12:54 PM IST, 07 Nov 2024

Hindalco Industries ⬇️

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s share price fell more than 8% to hit Rs 647.3 per share, its lowest level since Sept. 11, tracking arm Novelis' earnings and management comments.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read more here

Shriram Finance ⬇️

Shriram Finance Ltd. has snapped two sessions of gains and lost the second most among Nifty stocks.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Adani Enterprises ⬇️

Adani Enterprise Ltd. has made it to the list of top Nifty losers after two consecutive sessions of gains.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ⬆️

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is the top Nifty gainer as it hit its lifetime high of Rs 7,483.9 after September quarter results.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Read more.

Tata Steel ⬆️

Tata Steel Ltd. has continued gains to third session and rose the second most among Nifty stocks as the index fell.

Photo Credit: Tata Steel UK website

HDFC Life Insurance Co. ⬆️

HDFC Life has made it to among the six Nifty stocks trading higher on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

More Stories

India's Most Generous Women — Rohini Nilekani Tops Hurun List

Chequered Flag Nov. 6: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6

Go To Homepage