Stock Market Nov. 8 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.

Updated On 03:59 PM IST, 08 Nov 2024

Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 51.15 points or 0.21% lower at 24,148.20 and the BSE Sensex closed 55.47 points or 0.07% down at 79,486.32. 

Top Laggards

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Trent and NTPC capped dragged the Nifty the most.

Top Gainers

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Titan contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Sectors Ending Red

Most sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Realty and Media falling the most.

Sectors Ending Green

The Nifty IT and PSU Bank ended in the green on the NSE.

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.18% and 1.52% lower respectively.

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,385 stocks advanced, 2,581 declined and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.375 against the dollar.

