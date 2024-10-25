HDFC Securities' Top Stock Picks For Samvat 2081

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here are hottest stock picks from HDFC Securities this Diwali.
Target Price: Rs 132.
Upside: 33.45%.
"We expect the valuation to improve, given improved financials and better outlook."
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Target Price: Rs 936.
Upside: 21.46%.
"Taking into consideration the capacity expansion and strengthening operational performance, we expect the company to report a healthy performance in the coming years."
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Target Price: Rs 600.
Upside: 19.99%.
"Margin expansion is being driven by better product mix and improving operating efficiencies."
Photo Credit: Company
Target Price: Rs 219.
Upside: 45.8%.
"We believe the stock is available at reasonable valuations for a reason of possible asset quality hiccups in wholesale lending, though the focus on this business has been falling."
Photo Credit: Envato
Target Price: Rs 270.
Upside: 20.53%.
"We expect a firm and strengthened aluminum price outlook due to tightness in global supply and recovery in demand."
Photo Credit: Company Website
Target Price: Rs 3,948.
Upside: 19.4%.
"We expect 23.5% CAGR in revenue led by robust growth from CDMO and Specialty Chemical segment and healthy growth from HPP business over FY24-27E."
Photo Credit: Pexels
Target Price: Rs 363.
Upside: 25.6%.
"The company has a well-diversified order book, robust execution capabilities, strong focus on debt reduction and improvement in working capital."
Photo Credit: Company
Target Price: Rs 1,160.
Upside: 22.4%.
"The RoA of the company is expected to improve to 2.2% by the end of FY26."
Photo Credit: Envato
Target Price: Rs 3,243.
Upside: 21.14%.
"Reliance’s Retail, Telecom, and new energy segments are poised to become the upcoming growth drivers over the next two to three years."
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Target Price: Rs 960.
Upside: 22.13%.
"We believe SBI is equipped to sustain growth, given its surplus liquidity and a comfortable LDR."
Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit