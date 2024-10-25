Photo Credit: Unsplash

HDFC Securities' Top Stock Picks For Samvat 2081

Here are hottest stock picks from HDFC Securities this Diwali.

Updated On 03:08 PM IST, 25 Oct 2024

💥Bank Of India💥

Target Price: Rs 132.

Upside: 33.45%.

"We expect the valuation to improve, given improved financials and better outlook."

💥JK Lakshmi Cement💥

Target Price: Rs 936.

Upside: 21.46%.

"Taking into consideration the capacity expansion and strengthening operational performance, we expect the company to report a healthy performance in the coming years."

💥Jyothy Labs💥

Target Price: Rs 600.

Upside: 19.99%.

"Margin expansion is being driven by better product mix and improving operating efficiencies."

💥L&T Finance💥

Target Price: Rs 219.

Upside: 45.8%.

"We believe the stock is available at reasonable valuations for a reason of possible asset quality hiccups in wholesale lending, though the focus on this business has been falling."

💥National Aluminium Co.💥

Target Price: Rs 270.

Upside: 20.53%.

"We expect a firm and strengthened aluminum price outlook due to tightness in global supply and recovery in demand."

💥Navin Fluorine International💥

Target Price: Rs 3,948.

Upside: 19.4%.

"We expect 23.5% CAGR in revenue led by robust growth from CDMO and Specialty Chemical segment and healthy growth from HPP business over FY24-27E."

💥NCC💥

Target Price: Rs 363.

Upside: 25.6%.

"The company has a well-diversified order book, robust execution capabilities, strong focus on debt reduction and improvement in working capital."

💥PNB Housing Finance💥

Target Price: Rs 1,160.

Upside: 22.4%.

"The RoA of the company is expected to improve to 2.2% by the end of FY26."

💥Reliance Industries💥

Target Price: Rs 3,243.

Upside: 21.14%.

"Reliance’s Retail, Telecom, and new energy segments are poised to become the upcoming growth drivers over the next two to three years."

💥State Bank of India💥

Target Price: Rs 960.

Upside: 22.13%.

"We believe SBI is equipped to sustain growth, given its surplus liquidity and a comfortable LDR."

