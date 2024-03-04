Photo Credit: samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about Samsung's latest entrant in the Galaxy F series.

Updated On 03:53 PM IST, 04 Mar 2024

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model

  • Rs 14,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor

  • 50MP + 5MP | 13MP Front Camera

  • 6000 mAh Lithium ion Battery

  • Weight: 217 grams

  •  Android 14-based One UI 5

  • 3.5mm headphone jack

  • USB Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Colour Variants

Samsung F15 5G phone is available in Jazzy Green, Groovy Violet, and Ash Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Availability And Sale Details

The early sale for this 5G smartphone will start at 7 PM on Monday. It will be sold via Flipkart and Samsung's official website.

