Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi Note 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

All you need to know about Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13+ Pro 5G smartphones.

Updated On 03:56 PM IST, 04 Jan 2024

Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Price And Variants

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Rs 25,999 for 8GB + 128 GB, Rs 27,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB and Rs 29,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Rs 31,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB, Rs 12 GB + 256 GB and Rs 35,999 for 12 GB + 512 GB.

Photo Credit: mi.com

Note 13 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display

  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip

  • 200-Megapixel Triple Rear camera

  • 5100mAh battery with support for 67W charging

Photo Credit: mi.com

Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra

  • 200MP Ultra-High Res Camera

  • 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support

Photo Credit: mi.com

Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Colour Variants

  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Arctic White, Coral Purple And Midnight Black.

  • Redmi Note 13+ Pro 5G: Fusion Black, Fusion Purple And Fusion White.

Photo Credit: mi.com

Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Availability

These new 5G smartphones will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.

Photo Credit: mi.com

