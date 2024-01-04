Redmi Note 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: mi.com
All you need to know about Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13+ Pro 5G smartphones.
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Rs 25,999 for 8GB + 128 GB, Rs 27,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB and Rs 29,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Rs 31,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB, Rs 12 GB + 256 GB and Rs 35,999 for 12 GB + 512 GB.
6.67-inch AMOLED display
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
200-Megapixel Triple Rear camera
5100mAh battery with support for 67W charging
6.67-inch AMOLED display
MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra
200MP Ultra-High Res Camera
5000mAh battery with 120W charging support
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Arctic White, Coral Purple And Midnight Black.
Redmi Note 13+ Pro 5G: Fusion Black, Fusion Purple And Fusion White.
These new 5G smartphones will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.
