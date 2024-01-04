Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi Note 13 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G phone launched in India.

Updated On 03:14 PM IST, 04 Jan 2024

Redmi Note 13 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 17,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant

  • Rs 19,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB variant

  • Rs 21,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB variant

Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi Note 13 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.94cm(6.67) FHD+ AMOLED Display

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor

  • 108MP Main Camera | 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera |2MP Macro Camera and 16 MP Front Camera

Photo Credit: mi.com

  • 5,000mAh battery

  • OS: MIUI 13, Android 12

  • 33W Max charging support

Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi Note 13 5G: Colour Variants

This 5G smartphone is available in Arctic White, Prism Gold and Sleath Black colour options.

Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi Note 13 5G: Availability

Redmi Note 13 5G sale will start on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart and retail outlets.

Photo Credit: mi.com

More Stories

Latest FD Rates: PNB vs Union Bank Of India vs Federal Bank vs DCB Bank

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 3
Go To Homepage