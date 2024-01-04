Redmi Note 13 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Photo Credit: mi.com
All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G phone launched in India.
Rs 17,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant
Rs 19,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB variant
Rs 21,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB variant
16.94cm(6.67) FHD+ AMOLED Display
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor
108MP Main Camera | 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera |2MP Macro Camera and 16 MP Front Camera
5,000mAh battery
OS: MIUI 13, Android 12
33W Max charging support
This 5G smartphone is available in Arctic White, Prism Gold and Sleath Black colour options.
Redmi Note 13 5G sale will start on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart and retail outlets.
