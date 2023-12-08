Photo Credit: mi.com

Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here is all you need to know about the latest budget smartphones launched by Xiaomi.

Updated On 02:57 PM IST, 08 Dec 2023

Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G Price And Variants

  • Redmi 13C: Rs 8,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs 9,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 11,499 for 8 GB + 256 GB variant.

  • Redmi 13C 5G: Rs 10,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs 12,499 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 14,499 for 8 GB + 256 GB variant.

Redmi 13C Series: Key Specs And Features

  • Operating System: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

  • Redmi 13C Camera: 50MP main camera + 2 MP macro camera + Auxiliary lens, 8 MP Front Camera.

  • Redmi 13C 5G Camera: 50MP AI main camera and 5MP Front Camera

Redmi 13C Series: Colour Variants

  • Redmi 13C is available in Stardust Black and Starshine Green colour options.

  • Redmi 13C 5G is available in Startrail Silver, Startrail Green and Starlight Black colour options.

Redmi 13C Series: Sale Date And Availability

The sale for Redmi 13C will start at 12 PM on December 12 while Redmi 13C 5G will be available for purchase from December 16 onwards. The smartphones will be sold via Amazon, the Mi online store, and other online retailers.

