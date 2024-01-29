Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

The Realme 12 Pro series was unveiled in India on January 29. Here's all you need to know

Updated On 02:50 PM IST, 29 Jan 2024

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G: Price And Variants

Realme 12 Pro:

  • 8GB + 128GB | Rs 25,999

  • 8GB + 256GB | Rs 26,999

Realme 12 Pro+:

  • 8GB + 128GB | Rs 29,999

  • 8GB + 256GB | Rs 31,999

  • 12GB + 256GB | Rs 33,999

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G: Key Specs

Realme 12 Pro:

  • 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display

  • Operating System: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset

  • Camera: 50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP Triple Camera | 16 MP front camera

  • Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro+:

  • 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display

  • Operating System: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

  • Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX 890 Main Camera, 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 32MP Sony Selfie Camera

  • Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G: Colour Variants

Realme 12 Pro is available in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options. Realme 12 Pro+ is available in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red.

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G: Availability

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme website starting February 6. The new smartphones are scheduled to go on an early access sale on January 29 at 6 pm via Realme's website.

Photo Credit: Realme

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 29

5 Key Terms To Know Ahead Of Interim Union Budget 2024

Educational Qualification Of World's Top 10 Billionaires
Go To Homepage