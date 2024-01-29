Realme 12 Pro 5G, 12 Pro+ 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme 12 Pro series was unveiled in India on January 29. Here's all you need to know
Realme 12 Pro:
8GB + 128GB | Rs 25,999
8GB + 256GB | Rs 26,999
Realme 12 Pro+:
8GB + 128GB | Rs 29,999
8GB + 256GB | Rs 31,999
12GB + 256GB | Rs 33,999
Realme 12 Pro:
6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display
Operating System: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset
Camera: 50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP Triple Camera | 16 MP front camera
Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge
Realme 12 Pro+:
6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
Operating System: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX 890 Main Camera, 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 32MP Sony Selfie Camera
Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge
Realme 12 Pro is available in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options. Realme 12 Pro+ is available in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red.
The Realme 12 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme website starting February 6. The new smartphones are scheduled to go on an early access sale on January 29 at 6 pm via Realme's website.
