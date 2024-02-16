R Ashwin Becomes 2nd Fastest To 500 Wickets; Here Are Top 5 Players In The List

He also became the 9th player to achieve this landmark in the history of test cricket.
One of Sri Lanka's and the world's greatest spinner ranks 1st in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list. Muralidaran achieved this feat in 87 test matches.
R Ashwin joined the elite club after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley in the 3rd test against England played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. He achieved this feat in 98 matches putting him 2nd in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list.
Another Indian who features in the list is the legendary leg-break bowler Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches.
Another spin wizard who features in this list of legends is the late Shane Warne who achieved this feat in 108 test matches.
The only pace bowler who features in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list is Australia's former fast bowler McGrath who achieved this feat in 110 test matches.