R Ashwin Becomes 2nd Fastest To 500 Wickets; Here Are Top 5 Players In The List

He also became the 9th player to achieve this landmark in the history of test cricket.

Updated On 06:07 PM IST, 16 Feb 2024

1. Muthiah Muralidaran

One of Sri Lanka's and the world's greatest spinner ranks 1st in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list. Muralidaran achieved this feat in 87 test matches.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin joined the elite club after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley in the 3rd test against England played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. He achieved this feat in 98 matches putting him 2nd in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list.

3. Anil Kumble

Another Indian who features in the list is the legendary leg-break bowler Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches.

4. Shane Warne

Another spin wizard who features in this list of legends is the late Shane Warne who achieved this feat in 108 test matches.

5. Glenn McGrath

The only pace bowler who features in the 'Fastest to 500 wickets' players list is Australia's former fast bowler McGrath who achieved this feat in 110 test matches.

