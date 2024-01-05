Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Snorkelling Adventure In Lakshadweep

"Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it's a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people," PM said.

Updated On 12:09 PM IST, 05 Jan 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went snorkelling to explore the undersea life during his recent visit to Laskhadweep islands.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and shared his 'exhilarating experience' of the sojourn in the islands located in the Arabian Sea.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

'Exhilarating Experience'

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Modi also shared pictures of his early morning walks on the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep and some moments of leisure, sitting on a chair by the beach.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Narendra Modi In Lakshadweep

PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and lay foundation stone for the renovation of primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

