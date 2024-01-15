Oppo Reno 11 5G, Reno 11 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: Oppo Website
Here's everything you need to know about the latest smartphones in Oppo's Reno Series.
Oppo Reno 11 5G: Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: Rs 39,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant
Photo Credit: Oppo Website
17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 8MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Mediatek Dimensity 7050 Processor
Photo Credit: Oppo Website
17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 8MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera
4600 mAh Battery
Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Processor
80W SuperFast Charging
Photo Credit: Oppo Website
Oppo Reno 11 5G: This Oppo smartphone is available in Wave Green and Rock Grey colours.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: This latest Oppo model is available in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours.
Photo Credit: Oppo Website
Oppo Reno 11 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start from January 18 onwards.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start on January 25.
Photo Credit: Oppo Website