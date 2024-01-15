Photo Credit: Oppo Website

Oppo Reno 11 5G, Reno 11 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's everything you need to know about the latest smartphones in Oppo's Reno Series.

Updated On 12:04 PM IST, 15 Jan 2024

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Price And Variants

  • Oppo Reno 11 5G: Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant

  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: Rs 39,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant

Oppo Reno 11 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 8MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Mediatek Dimensity 7050 Processor

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 8MP + 32MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • 4600 mAh Battery

  • Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Processor

  • 80W SuperFast Charging

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Colour Variants

Oppo Reno 11 5G: This Oppo smartphone is available in Wave Green and Rock Grey colours.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: This latest Oppo model is available in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours.

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Sale And Availability

Oppo Reno 11 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start from January 18 onwards.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start on January 25.

