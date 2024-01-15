Oppo Reno 11 5G, Reno 11 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Sale And Availability

Oppo Reno 11 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start from January 18 onwards.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G: Pre-booking is available now on the Oppo website and Flipkart. The sale will start on January 25.

Photo Credit: Oppo Website