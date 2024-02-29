Photo Credit: X/@OPPOIndia

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about Oppo's latest entrant in the F series.

Updated On 03:27 PM IST, 29 Feb 2024

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant

Photo Credit: oppo.com

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.7-inch full-HD+ display

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

  • Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front

  • IP65 Water and Dust Resistance

Photo Credit: oppo.com

  • Android-based ColorOS 14.0

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • 67W Superfast Charging

  • Weight: 177 grams

Photo Credit: oppo.com

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Colour Variants

This Oppo smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Lava Red colours.

Photo Credit: oppo.com

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Availability And Sale Date

The pre-booking for this 5G smartphone has begun from Thursday. It will go on sale Oppo's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other major retail outlets from March 5.

Photo Credit: oppo.com

