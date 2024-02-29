Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: X/@OPPOIndia
Here's all you need to know about Oppo's latest entrant in the F series.
Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant
6.7-inch full-HD+ display
MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front
IP65 Water and Dust Resistance
Android-based ColorOS 14.0
5000 mAh Battery
67W Superfast Charging
Weight: 177 grams
This Oppo smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Lava Red colours.
The pre-booking for this 5G smartphone has begun from Thursday. It will go on sale Oppo's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other major retail outlets from March 5.
