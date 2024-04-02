Photo Credit: OnePlus Website

OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about the latest Nord series smartphone from OnePlus.

Updated On 10:47 AM IST, 02 Apr 2024

OnePlus Nord CE4: Price And Variants

  • Rs 24,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 26,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

OnePlus Nord CE4: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

  • 50MP + 8MP | 16 MP Front Camera

  • OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 Operating System

  • 5,500 mAh Battery

  • 100W SUPERVOOC Charging

  • Weight: Approx. 186g

OnePlus Nord CE4: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome colours.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Sale Date And Availability

Sale for this smartphone begins on April 4 at 12 PM. The phone will be sold via the official OnePlus website and Amazon.

