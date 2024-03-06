Nothing Phone (2a) Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: X/@nothing
Here's all you need to know about the third smartphone launched by Nothing in India.
Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 25,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
Rs 27,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant
6.7" inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
50MP (OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Camera
Dimensity 7200 Pro Processor
5000 mAh Battery
Weight: 190 g
Nothing OS 2.5 Powered by Android 14
Rated IP54 for water and dust resistance
Glyph Interface
This smartphone is available in Black and White colours.
The sale for this smartphone will start at noon on March 12. It will be sold via Flipkart.
