Nothing Phone (2a) Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about the third smartphone launched by Nothing in India.

Updated On 09:56 AM IST, 06 Mar 2024

Nothing Phone (2a): Price And Variants

  • Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 25,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

  • Rs 27,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant

Nothing Phone (2a): Key Specs And Features

  • 6.7" inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

  • 50MP (OIS) + 50MP | 32MP Front Camera

  • Dimensity 7200 Pro Processor

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Weight: 190 g

  • Nothing OS 2.5 Powered by Android 14

  • Rated IP54 for water and dust resistance

  • Glyph Interface

Nothing Phone (2a): Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Black and White colours.

Nothing Phone (2a): Availability And Sale Date

The sale for this smartphone will start at noon on March 12. It will be sold via Flipkart.

