Nirmal Bang's Top Diwali 2024 Investment Picks

Here are the top investment picks from Nirmal Bang for Diwali
Target price: Rs 823.
Upside: 28%.
The brokerage expects healthy contribution from bromine derivatives, oil & gas and drilling business in FY25.
Target price: Rs 483
Upside: 20%
The brokerage said that the firm outperformed in the overall industry in terms of volumes and profitability
Target price: Rs 1,165
Upside: 34%.
The brokerage recommends ‘Buy’ with a target of Rs. 1165 at 4x Sep 2026 BVPS at 10% premium to fair multiple for Home First on the back of higher return ratios of Five Star
Target price: Rs 4,800
Upside: 24%
According to the brokerage, Garware Hi-Tech Films' valuation of 24x its FY2026E EPS looks attractive for investment, in light of strong growth prospects and high cash.
Target price: Rs 1,786
Upside: 21%
The brokerage said that the firm has been delivering healthy financials for the past five years where it has delivered growth of 113% CAGR in revenue.
Target price: Rs 6,223
Upside: 18%
The brokerage expects the firm to report strong numbers in the coming quarters on the back of increased traction in the engineering R&D space.
Target price: Rs 1,070
Upside: 31%
The brokerage expects the firm to increase its profit by 3x/10x at a CAGR of 49%/122% over FY24-27E.
