Nirmal Bang's Top Diwali 2024 Investment Picks

Here are the top investment picks from Nirmal Bang for Diwali

Updated On 07:03 PM IST, 28 Oct 2024

Archean Chemical Industries

  • Target price: Rs 823.

  • Upside: 28%.

The brokerage expects healthy contribution from bromine derivatives, oil & gas and drilling business in FY25.

Fineotex Chemical

  • Target price: Rs 483

  • Upside: 20%

The brokerage said that the firm outperformed in the overall industry in terms of volumes and profitability

 Five Star Business Finance

  • Target price: Rs 1,165

  • Upside: 34%.

The brokerage recommends ‘Buy’ with a target of Rs. 1165 at 4x Sep 2026 BVPS at 10% premium to fair multiple for Home First on the back of higher return ratios of Five Star

Garware HiTech Films

  • Target price: Rs 4,800

  • Upside: 24%

According to the brokerage, Garware Hi-Tech Films' valuation of 24x its FY2026E EPS looks attractive for investment, in light of strong growth prospects and high cash.

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives

  • Target price: Rs 1,786

  • Upside: 21%

The brokerage said that the firm has been delivering healthy financials for the past five years where it has delivered growth of 113% CAGR in revenue.

L&T Technology Services

  • Target price: Rs 6,223

  • Upside: 18%

The brokerage expects the firm to report strong numbers in the coming quarters on the back of increased traction in the engineering R&D space.

Transformers & Rectifiers 

  • Target price: Rs 1,070

  • Upside: 31%

The brokerage expects the firm to increase its profit by 3x/10x at a CAGR of 49%/122% over FY24-27E.

