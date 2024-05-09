Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

New Maruti Suzuki Swift—Check Out Look, Features And More

India accounts for nearly half of all Swift cars sold globally, according to Maruti Suzuki.

Updated On 01:56 PM IST, 09 May 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Thursday launched the all-new Swift at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom India.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Mileage

The fourth generation of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling hatchback is powered by a three-cylinder 1,200 cc engine with mild hybrid technology. The company has claimed fuel efficiency of 25 km/litre.

New Swift Gets Two New Colours

The new Swift is available in two new colour options—Novel Orange and Luster Blue, alongside a wide range of colours consisting of Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver. Three dual-tone colour options are also available.

New Maruti Swift: Features

The Swift comes with enhanced safety with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, as standard features.

The car is feature-loaded with a 22.86cm (9inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ARKAMYS surround sense, wireless phone charger, Suzuki Connect with voice commands, A & C Type USB ports, cruise control, auto headlamps & more.

The car would also be available on a monthly subscription of Rs 17,436, the company said. Customers can book the Epic New Swift at their nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom or by logging on to the company's website.

