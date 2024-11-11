Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Check First Look Of The New-Gen Sedan

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, available in CNG and hybrid variants, has been launched at prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh.

Updated On 02:50 PM IST, 11 Nov 2024

New Look

Maruti Suzuki launched the latest model of its popular compact sedan, Dzire, on Monday at prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh. The introductory rates will remain till 2024-end.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Many Variants

The all-new Dzire will sell in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

New-Gen Exterior Design

The car features a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, sleek LED headlights with horizontal DRLs, and Y-shaped LED tail lights, connected by a chrome element.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Interior Features

The new Dzire has dual-tone interiors with faux wood and silver accents. The car also has a single-pane sunroof.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Interior Features

The newly launched car has a flat bottom steering wheel and toggles for climate control. Its infotainment system features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki Connect.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Five-Star Safety Rating

The new-gen Dzire, which has received a five-star Global NCAP rating for safety, is equipped with standard six airbags and an electronic stability programme.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

All New Engine

The Dzire sports an all-new 1.2-litre Z Series NA petrol engine. The new unit can deliver a power output of up to 80 brake horsepower, and 112 newton-meters of peak torque.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Up Against Rivals

The new Dzire will compete against Hyundai Aura, the upcoming Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki

 New 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched: Design, Interior, Engine, Price And More

