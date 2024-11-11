New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Check First Look Of The New-Gen Sedan

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, available in CNG and hybrid variants, has been launched at prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki launched the latest model of its popular compact sedan, Dzire, on Monday at prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh. The introductory rates will remain till 2024-end.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The all-new Dzire will sell in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The car features a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, sleek LED headlights with horizontal DRLs, and Y-shaped LED tail lights, connected by a chrome element.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The new Dzire has dual-tone interiors with faux wood and silver accents. The car also has a single-pane sunroof.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The newly launched car has a flat bottom steering wheel and toggles for climate control. Its infotainment system features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki Connect.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The new-gen Dzire, which has received a five-star Global NCAP rating for safety, is equipped with standard six airbags and an electronic stability programme.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The Dzire sports an all-new 1.2-litre Z Series NA petrol engine. The new unit can deliver a power output of up to 80 brake horsepower, and 112 newton-meters of peak torque.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki
The new Dzire will compete against Hyundai Aura, the upcoming Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki