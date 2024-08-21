Photo Credit: motorola.in

Moto G45 5G Launched In India — All You Need To Know

The new Motorola smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.

Updated On 03:22 PM IST, 21 Aug 2024

Motorola G45 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 12,999 for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant

Motorola G45 5G: Key Specifications

  • 6.45-inch HD+ display

  • Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor

  • 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

  •  Gorilla Glass 3 protection 

  • Android 14 Operating System

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • 20W Fast Charging

  • IP52-Rated Water-Repellent 

Motorola G45 5G: Colour Variants

Motorola G45 5G is available in Viva Magenta, Brilliant Blue, and Brilliant Green colours.

Motorola G45 5G: Sale And Availability

The sale for this smartphone starts on August 28 on Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and other leading stores.

