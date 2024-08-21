Moto G45 5G Launched In India — All You Need To Know

Photo Credit: motorola.in
The new Motorola smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.
Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
Rs 12,999 for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant
6.45-inch HD+ display
Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor
50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
Gorilla Glass 3 protection
Android 14 Operating System
5000 mAh Battery
20W Fast Charging
IP52-Rated Water-Repellent
Motorola G45 5G is available in Viva Magenta, Brilliant Blue, and Brilliant Green colours.
The sale for this smartphone starts on August 28 on Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and other leading stores.
